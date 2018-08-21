Fedora 30 Release Schedule Finalized, Aiming For A 30 April Debut

While Fedora 29 isn't shipping until the end of October, the release schedule for Fedora 30 was firmed up this week at the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee meeting.
The approved schedule is aiming for the Fedora 30 Linux release to happen on 30 April but with a pre-planned fallback date of 7 May.
For trying to release on time, the mass rebuild is scheduled for 30 January, the change checkpoint completion deadline and F30 branching from Rawhide on 19 February, beta freeze on 5 March, beta release on 26 March, and the final freeze to happen on 16 April. They are continuing the scheduling process that's been in place already of skipping over the alpha release, among other changes, in their push for putting out better daily quality of the OS stack and also aiming to have the final release out on time. Fedora 28 did successfully ship on time but it's too early to tell if Fedora 29 will also share that same trait -- after a long history of belated Fedora releases.
The Fedora 30 release schedule approved by FESCo can be found on the Fedora Wiki.
