Fedora 30 To Finally Use GnuPG 2 As The Default

While many Linux distributions have moved past GnuPG 1 and some no longer even packaging it, Fedora Linux continues using GnuPG 1 as the default gpg, but that is likely to change with Fedora 30.
A new change proposal for Fedora 30 is for switching over /usr/bin/gpg to point to GnuPG 2 rather than GnuPG 1. This long overdue change aligns Fedora with other Linux distributions while GnuPG 1 "classic" will still be available as gpg1.
More details on the Fedora Wiki.
Fedora 30 is expected to be released in May.
