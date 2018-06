One of the latest planned features for Fedora 29 is to update the system-wide cryptography policy.This latest crypto policy would disable legacy cryptographic protocols like TLS 1.0/1.1 as well as weak Diffie-Hellman key exchange sizes. Basically, disable the old and weak crypto components from being part of the default Fedora 29.It's a quite straight-forward proposal and anyone wishing to learn about the intricacies of their plan can find it on the Fedora Wiki