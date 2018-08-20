In addition to approving the Fedora 30 release schedule proposal, the members of the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee have approved this week a number of Fedora 29 features.
Some of the other recent FESCO decisions beyond the Fedora 30 release schedule include:
- The Fedora Xfce packaging will upgrade against Xfce 4.13. The Xfce 4.12 packages are getting stale and it doesn't look like Xfce 4.14 will debut until next year, but at least Xfce 4.13 is quite stable at this point in its transition to the GTK3 tool-kit.
- Liberation Fonts 2 have finally received the go-ahead for Fedora.
- The Dstat resource statistics toolk will merge with the Performance Co-Pilot pcp-system-tools package.
- Packages still requiring Python 3.6 will be retired. Python 3.7 is the latest and greatest to ship with Fedora 29.
- The decision to drop packages with consistently bad security ordeals has been diverted to next week's meeting.
- Monthly updates to cloud provider images will be done for Fedora 29.
More details on the 20 August FESCo meeting can be found via their minutes.
Fedora 29 is slated to ship by the end of October assuming no major delays.
