Fedora 29 Beta Will Be Released Next Week

After slipping last week, the highly anticipated Fedora 29 beta release will set sail next week.
At Thursday's meeting on the state of the Fedora 29 beta bugs, it was decided that the beta is ready to ship. After five release candidates of the beta, the blocker bugs around installation problems, some GNOME bugs, and other blockers have been resolved.
You can look for the official Fedora 29 Beta release next Tuesday, 25 September. If no delays in getting the final release out, Fedora 29 still should ship by the end of October. Fedora 29 benchmarks will be coming in soon on Phoronix.
