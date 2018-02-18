VA-API 1.0 Video Acceleration Is Approved For Fedora 28
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 February 2018 at 12:02 PM EST. 1 Comment
Friday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved of VA-API 1.0 video acceleration for this spring's Fedora 28 release.

The VA-API 1.0 API/ABI as provided by the libva 2.0 video acceleration library is a big update for this Intel-led Linux video API. The VA-API 1.0 interfaces deprecate some older parts of the API, improve the Wayland support, offer better logging capabilities, and other internal improvements for the Video Acceleration API.

Fedora's plans are outlined on this Wiki page for moving to VA-API 1.0 with Fedora 28. Those plans were approved at the Friday FESCo meeting: meeting minutes here for all the details on the latest Fedora 28 developments.
