Fedora 27 Is Cleared For Release Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 November 2017 at 04:39 PM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Following a few days, Fedora 27 is cleared to ship next week.

Fedora 27 was due to be released at the end of October but delays pushed it back. Fortunately, at today's Go/No-Go meeting, the blocker bugs were cleared so the team decided that this next Red Hat sponsored Fedora Linux installment is ready to ship.

Thus Fedora 27 will now ship on Tuesday, 14 November with it being declared gold.

They also approved that the Fedora Modular Server 27 Beta is ready to go. That's the beta release while this inaugural Modular Server release won't be ready to officially ship until next January.

The wait for Fedora 27 should be worthwhile with many new features.
