FSGSBASE Testing Is Encouraged Ahead Of Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 June 2020 at 07:36 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
A few days ago I mentioned that it looked like the FSGSBASE patches could finally land for Linux 5.9 and indeed this performance-sensitive x86_64 feature is on track for premiering the next kernel cycle. But additional testing is encouraged.

Addressed to Andy Lutomirski confirmed plans for landing FSGSBASE support in Linux 5.9. He is encouraging testing of the FSGSBASE-enabled kernel ahead of time particularly for relevant workloads in ensuring nothing is broken and in good shape.

The work is available from this x86/fsgsbase branch. When building a kernel from that code, the nofsgsbase kernel command line option is available for disabling the functionality without having to revert the patches and rebuild the kernel. More details on the testing via this mailing list message.

I am in the process of running some fresh FSGSBASE benchmarks and should have them out in the next few days. Great to see this work finally coming to fruition considering it can benefit CPUs going back to the days of Ivy Bridge and these patches have been worked on in varying degrees for several years now. It was a Microsoft developer that recently took up the work to get it over the finish line.
3 Comments
Related News
Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers
Eight Features Not In Linux 5.8 From The DirectX Kernel Driver To FSGSBASE & DAMON
Linux Lands And Then Reverts Usage Of Flexible Array Members
Running Linux 5.8-rc1 Benchmarks On The Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
Linux 5.8 Lands A General Notification Queue
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)