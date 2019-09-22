The Hardware FOSDEM Uses To Carry Out Linux Video Recordings Of Their Event
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 22 September 2019 at 04:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Not only is FOSDEM one of the best open-source/Linux events in the world for those who make the journey each February to Brussels, but they also for years now have done a masterful job at recording the different talks and developer room sessions. Each year gets better both for the event itself as well as the video recordings even with FOSDEM operating on a very limited budget due to the event being free to attend. For those curious about the hardware/software setup powering their video setup, here's an interesting blog post.

FOSDEM's video recording hardware is built very cheaply given their limited budget yet with a lot of software tinkering have made it reliable and work out well. Luc Verhaegen who has been involved in FOSDEM for more than a decade wrote the interesting post this week about their setup. Some of the hardware used is an Olimex Lime2 Allwinner A20 powered ARM SBC and an Adafruit TFP401 HDMI to RGB encoder board.

For those interested in their video recording hardware, see this blog post.
