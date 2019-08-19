Approved: Fedora 31 To Drop i686 Everything/Modular Repositories

The month-old proposal for the upcoming Fedora 31 Linux distribution release to stop with their i686 repositories for Everything and Modules was voted on today by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.
The FESCo group gave their formal approval today for permitting these i686 repositories to be removed beginning with Fedora 31. This also goes in-step with Fedora 31 having already decided to stop with their i686 kernel builds.
Approval of the Modules/Everything i686 repositories discontinuance took a few extra weeks to decide due to last week's meeting being cancelled due to their Flock conference as well as needing extra time to evaluate the proposal in ensuring Fedora module local builds won't have problems. Long story short, those concerns have been addressed and there will be documentation on workflow changes for affected builders.
So the change is a go for Fedora 31, due to be released at the end of October while Fedora 31 Beta is due out next month. For x86_64 Fedora users, fear not, as multi-lib support will still allow your 32-bit programs to run on Fedora 64-bit.
