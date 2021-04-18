Arch-Based Endeavour OS Spins Up April Release, Adds Sway Community Edition

While Arch Linux now has its own convenient installer for quick and easy Arch installs, for those in search of an out-of-the-box, desktop-friendly Arch based Linux distribution Endeavour OS remains one of the leading options in 2021. This weekend marks the availability of Endeavour's April 2021 install media refresh.
In recent weeks Endeavour OS developers have been working on expanding their network of mirrors, continuing to improve their ARM support, and more. Endeavour OS also decided to drop the Deepin desktop environment from its list of options for the online installer. Dropping Deepin was done in the name of performance issues with that desktop that remain ongoing.
The April release of Endeavour OS is powered by the Linux 5.11 kernel, making use of Mesa 21.0 graphics drivers while the new NVIDIA 465.24.02 proprietary driver is also available, VirtualBox Oracle Extensions Pack is now available in their repository, Welcome App improvements, and other refinements to this desktop-focused Arch-based OS.
Endeavour OS is also now offering two new community editions: BSPWM as an X11 tiling manager and the other being an edition with the Sway Wayland Compositor.
Downloads and more details on the April updates to Endeavour OS via EndeavourOS.com.
1 Comment