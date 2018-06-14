In addition to the secondary power management updates sent in on Wednesday for the Linux 4.18 kernel merge window, a set of ACPI updates were also submitted.
With this ACPI update that was already merged there is updates to the ACPICA code, debugger updates, and other routine work. Arguably the most user-facing change though is allowing Linux respond to the "Windows 2017.2" _OSI string. That Windows 2017.2 operating system interface string is what's used by Windows 10 Version 1709 in the latest buids of Windows.
Why this addition is important is that Dell now uses this string to activate Thunderbolt native mode on supported systems. This ACPICA addition goes in step with PCI changes merged this cycle in the PCI area for allowing native Thunderbolt enumeration on Dell hardware.
This latest list of ACPI updates for Linux 4.18 that were merged on Wednesday can be found via this pull request.
Speaking of Dell and Thunderbolt, their latest XPS hardware has me quite tempted as my next main production workstation, particularly when paired with the Dell TB16 Thunderbolt Dock. The Dell TB16 with the Dell XPS should reportedly work now on recent Linux distributions and part of what makes this Thunderbolt dock attractive is its ability to then power dual 4K screens that I use when at my desk. If I end up going for this Dell XPS + TB16 setup for powering my dual 4K primary system, I'll certainly be writing about it if/when it happens.
