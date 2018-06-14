Linux 4.18 Addition Helps Dell + Thunderbolt Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 June 2018 at 03:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
In addition to the secondary power management updates sent in on Wednesday for the Linux 4.18 kernel merge window, a set of ACPI updates were also submitted.

With this ACPI update that was already merged there is updates to the ACPICA code, debugger updates, and other routine work. Arguably the most user-facing change though is allowing Linux respond to the "Windows 2017.2" _OSI string. That Windows 2017.2 operating system interface string is what's used by Windows 10 Version 1709 in the latest buids of Windows.

Why this addition is important is that Dell now uses this string to activate Thunderbolt native mode on supported systems. This ACPICA addition goes in step with PCI changes merged this cycle in the PCI area for allowing native Thunderbolt enumeration on Dell hardware.

This latest list of ACPI updates for Linux 4.18 that were merged on Wednesday can be found via this pull request.

Speaking of Dell and Thunderbolt, their latest XPS hardware has me quite tempted as my next main production workstation, particularly when paired with the Dell TB16 Thunderbolt Dock. The Dell TB16 with the Dell XPS should reportedly work now on recent Linux distributions and part of what makes this Thunderbolt dock attractive is its ability to then power dual 4K screens that I use when at my desk. If I end up going for this Dell XPS + TB16 setup for powering my dual 4K primary system, I'll certainly be writing about it if/when it happens.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
DM Writecache Target Merged For Linux 4.18, Helping Databases & More
Linux 4.17.1 Kernel Released
Intel Begins Queuing Graphics Driver Improvements For Linux 4.19
Linux 4.18 Landing Restartable Sequences System Call, Yields Performance Benefits
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered