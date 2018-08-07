Google developers spearheading the Dart programming language that is intended for general purpose programming, including web applications and can be trans-piled to JavaScript, have issued their second major stable release.
Dart 2.0 is now available as a big update for this programming language that doesn't receive nearly as much attention as Google's Go or other modern language alternatives. With Dart 2 there have been significant improvements to its type system, Dart no longer has a checked mode, there are various changes to the language itself and its core libraries, and other enhancements.
Dart 2 is considered by its developers as "a reboot of the language" and a re-tooling to focus upon client-side development for web and mobile use-cases. Dart 2 hopes to be better around productivity, speed, portability, approachability, and a reactive style.
More details on the Dart 2.0 changes can be found via Dartlang.org. The code for Dart 2.0.0 is available via GitHub.
