DXVK Picking Up A Shader Cache To Help Reduce Stuttering, Boost Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 22 September 2018 at 07:25 PM EDT. 1 Comment
A shader cache is in development for the DXVK Direct3D-to-Vulkan API translation layer used by Steam Play / Proton and optionally by Wine. This shader cache holds a lot of potential for reducing in-game stuttering and helping boost the overall performance.

Lead DXVK developer Philip Rebohle has published a DXVK shader cache when where paired with the dxvk.useStateCache configuration option will enable a shader cache that can withstand Vulkan driver updates and most DXVK updates. With the independence of driver updates, it's possible we could see Valve distribute caches of popular games on Steam Play in the future that would further help load-times.

Those trying out this DXVK shader cache code are generally seeing overall frame-rates within games boosted by several frames per second and particularly a large boost when it comes to the minimum frame-rates.

More details in this GitHub issue thread.
