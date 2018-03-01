DXVK Now Has An On-Disk Shader Cache

DXVK, the exciting project implementing the Direct3D 11 API over Vulkan for Wine gamers, now has an on-disk shader cache.
DXVK is becoming increasingly popular with those playing D3D11 Windows games on Wine for offering better performance with its D3D-to-Vulkan translation layer than Wine's D3D-to-OpenGL default. While DXVK is already quite speedy, it has the potential now to be even faster and potentially avoid some stuttering thanks to its own cache.
A contributor to DXVK had proposed on-disk shader/pipeline caching. The pipeline is saved to disk when an application/game exits. It's already been merged for those wishing to test it out.
