DXVK Now Has An On-Disk Shader Cache
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 21 March 2018 at 05:52 AM EDT. 8 Comments
VULKAN --
DXVK, the exciting project implementing the Direct3D 11 API over Vulkan for Wine gamers, now has an on-disk shader cache.

DXVK is becoming increasingly popular with those playing D3D11 Windows games on Wine for offering better performance with its D3D-to-Vulkan translation layer than Wine's D3D-to-OpenGL default. While DXVK is already quite speedy, it has the potential now to be even faster and potentially avoid some stuttering thanks to its own cache.

A contributor to DXVK had proposed on-disk shader/pipeline caching. The pipeline is saved to disk when an application/game exits. It's already been merged for those wishing to test it out.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.71 Released As The First Update To Vulkan 1.1
RADV Patches Are Closer For Sub-Group Capabilities
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
DXVK 0.31 Released With Tessellation Work, NVIDIA Fixes
RADV Achieves Same-Day Conformance For Vulkan 1.1
NVIDIA Releases First Linux Drivers For Vulkan 1.1
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit