DRM Scheduler Improvement, New Epoch Counter, Other DRM Work For Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 July 2020 at 09:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Following the drm-misc-next pull request to DRM-Next last week that exposes VRR ranges via DebugFS and other improvements, another round of DRM-Misc-Next material has now been sent in for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.9 cycle.

The newest DRM-Misc changes making their way for Linux 5.9 include:

- The introduction of a new epoch counter for DRM connectors. Initially wired up for the Intel DRM driver, this counter is used for determining if the display EDID has changed or the connection status. In turn the drivers can send out a uevent when such change occurs.

- A patch by AMD to improve the DRM scheduler (what formerly was just the AMDGPU scheduler before other drivers expressed interest). This scheduler improvement aims for better job distribution with multiple queues. The numbers provided by AMD for the patch do indeed show much better distribution of scheduling when dealing with multiple SDMA and compute queues.

- A change to the TTM memory management code so the translation table (TT) creation is now on-demand. The TT creation is for allocating a TTM structure for a given buffer object.

- Various additions and updates to the smaller DRM drivers like those used in the embedded space.

The full list of changes via the pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
New readfile() System Call Under Review For Reading Small~Medium Files Faster
Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
FGKASLR Revised For Better Linux Security Via Enhanced Address Space Randomization
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage