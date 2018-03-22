While the Yum-successor DNF package manager most commonly associated with Fedora just had its DNF 2.0 release at the end of 2016, DNF 3.0 is now under development.
Red Hat's Daniel Mach announced this morning that DNF 3.0 is under development as the package manager upgrade eventually finding its way to Fedora and presumably RHEL8 systems.
The DNF 3.0 development cycle will be focusing on performance improvements, a new API, and consolidating the entire software management stack. Some particular action items include deduplicating DNF/libdnf, splitting the DNF library into different subsystems, making use of the new DNF API within PackageKit / RPM-OSTree / Microdnf, and migrating C code to C++.
More details on the early planning around DNF 3.0 for package management can be found via the RPM software management GitHub site.
2 Comments