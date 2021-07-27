DMA-Fence Deadline Awareness Proposed To Help Ensure GPU Drivers Render On-Time
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 July 2021 at 05:52 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
There is the phenomenon on Linux where when double-buffered rendering and missing vblanks can lead to the GPU running at a lower frequency when instead the opposite should happen so it will try to not miss vblanks in the first place. In the past there's been talks of "boost" support in the GPU drivers or also workarounds from user-space like dynamic triple buffering, but sent out this week is a new proposal around DMA-Fence deadline awareness as another means of addressing this problem.

DMA-Fence deadline awareness is about being able to set a desired deadline on a fence for when the waiter would like to see the fence signaled. With the use-case being pursued, the deadline would be set as the next vblank time. Over earlier approaches this deadline awareness method should work out better in the context of atomic helpers and where the display and GPU drivers are different.

This patch series introduces the notion of DMA-Fence deadline awareness and also makes the changes to the DRM scheduler and for being able to get the next vblank time. The current patches though aren't yet wired into any of the actual Direct Rendering Manager drivers.

This deadline awareness is being worked on by Google's Rob Clark and he is currently wiring up the support to work with at least the MSM DRM (Qualcomm Adreno) driver. We'll see where this DMA-Fence deadline awareness work leads.
5 Comments
Related News
Google Continues Working On Suspend-Only Swap Spaces For Linux
Linux 5.14-rc3 Released - It's In Good Shape
Microsoft's IMA-Based Measurements For Device Mapper Slated For Linux 5.15
Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server
DRM-Misc-Next Continues Prepping More Code Ahead Of Linux 5.15
BPF Timers Support Set To Finally Appear With Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements
QEMU 6.1 Is On The Way For The Open-Source Linux Virtualization Stack
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA