D9VK 0.40 is out today as the latest feature update to this Direct3D 9 over Vulkan translation layer based on DXVK.D9VK lead developer Joshua Ashton released version 0.40 today as the "Croakacola" release and it includes some big features like for 32-bit applications to be able to utilize more than 4GB of video RAM, which should help Skyrim, Oblivion, and other games.D9VK 0.40 also enables async presentation across all vendors/drivers, query flushing optimizations, shader binding optimizations, and implemented various new features. Some of the new items implemented include D3DTA_CONSTANT, SetDialogBoxMode, vertex blending, indexed vertex blending, and other Direct3D items.D9VK 0.40 also has fixes for games like GTA: SA, Max Payne 2, The Tims 2, Silent Hunter 3, Risen 1, and other games.More details on D9VK 0.40 via GitHub . The hope is ultimately to be able to merge D9VK back into DXVK