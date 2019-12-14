D9VK 0.40 Uses Async Present On All Drivers, Various Other Features + Perf Optimizations
D9VK 0.40 is out today as the latest feature update to this Direct3D 9 over Vulkan translation layer based on DXVK.

D9VK lead developer Joshua Ashton released version 0.40 today as the "Croakacola" release and it includes some big features like for 32-bit applications to be able to utilize more than 4GB of video RAM, which should help Skyrim, Oblivion, and other games.

D9VK 0.40 also enables async presentation across all vendors/drivers, query flushing optimizations, shader binding optimizations, and implemented various new features. Some of the new items implemented include D3DTA_CONSTANT, SetDialogBoxMode, vertex blending, indexed vertex blending, and other Direct3D items.

D9VK 0.40 also has fixes for games like GTA: SA, Max Payne 2, The Tims 2, Silent Hunter 3, Risen 1, and other games.

More details on D9VK 0.40 via GitHub. The hope is ultimately to be able to merge D9VK back into DXVK.
