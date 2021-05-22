Another Intel Sandy/Ivy Bridge Motherboard Now Works For Coreboot (ASUS P8Z77-V)

While Intel engineers have been working on Alder Lake support for Coreboot as with other recent CPU generations that open-source firmware/BIOS support remains focused on their reference boards with a particular focus on meeting necessary requirements for Google Chromebook devices. Sadly, there is not much or any in the way of consumer retail motherboard support at this point. For those looking for retail desktop motherboard support for Coreboot, aside from the open-source POWER9 systems out of Raptor Computing, on the x86_64 front it largely means using aging Intel and AMD platforms.
The newest motherboard mainlined this morning in Coreboot's Git code is for the ASUS P8Z77-V, a decade old board for the Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge processors powered off the Z77 chipset.
At least making this board somewhat interesting to Coreboot enthusiasts is that the P8Z77-V can still be found for sale used via various Internet retail channels for about $100 USD. The motheboard also has a socketed flash chip should your Coreboot flashing go awry.
The ASUS P8Z77-V is an ATX motherboard with all the usual standard features for a Sandy Bridge era motherboard. The Coreboot enablement isn't all that spectacular either as is largely leveraging the work for the already supported P8Z77 (non-V) model.
At least Coreboot and open-source firmware interest continues in the Chromebook space and especially a lot more interest these days from the major server players... Hopefully one day we'll see more broad desktop motherboard support for current offerings even if it means FSP/AGESA blobs.
