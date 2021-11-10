Coreboot 4.15 Released With New System76 Laptops, More ASUS Motherboards
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 10 November 2021 at 06:26 PM EST. 1 Comment
Coreboot 4.15 was tagged today as the latest advertised version of this open-source firmware implementation for systems. With this new version are 21 additional laptops and motherboards supported.

With Coreboot 4.15 comes 21 new motherboard ports, 14 of which are for supporting different System76 laptops. System76 recently upstreamed a number of their laptop ports with the likes of the Oryx Pro 7 / 8, Galago Pro 2 / 3, Gazelle 14, and others being part of the growing upstream collection of supported System76 products by Coreboot.

Seeing three new motherboard ports this cycle is ASUS, but all for older boards. Back from the aging Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge era are the ASUS P8Z77-V, ASUS P8H77-V, and ASUS P8H61-M PRO motherboards now being supported by mainline Coreboot if you happen to have your hands on the boards or want to procure them through used channels online. With this ASUS motherboard support is also now more code sharing among the ASUS motherboards. These are just some of many older Intel platforms supported by Coreboot to varying extents while sadly the selection of modern Intel/AMD desktop motherboards handled by Coreboot remains very limited.

Other new ports include the Google Nipperkin Chromebook, Lenovo W541, Siemens MC Elkhart Lake board, and the Supermicro X9SAE. The Supermicro X9SAE is another LGA-1155 era server motherboard.

More details on the Coreboot 4.15 changes via the project's release notes.
