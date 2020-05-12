Coreboot 4.12 Released - Drops Older Intel / AMD Platforms
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 12 May 2020 at 04:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
Coreboot 4.12 is out today as the latest version of this open-source BIOS / system firmware implementation that saw more than 2,600 commits since the previous release.

Coreboot 4.12 drops 51 motherboards while adding in just 49. Most of the new motherboards are for different Chrome OS devices but there is also new System76 laptop support and additions from the Open Compute Project too.

The platforms/motherboards dropped from Coreboot 4.12 include AMD Family 10 and all Intel FSP 1.0 platforms including Broadwell, Bay Trail, and Rangeley. The old VIA VX900 target has also been dropped. The dropped targets will still be available via a Coreboot 4.11 code branch should anyone be interested but were removed for not being compatible with the Coreboot POSTCAR stage.

More details on all of the changes to find with Coreboot 4.12 via the project's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Oreboot Continues Advancing For Open-Source, Rust-Based Booting On RISC-V
Tesla Is Making Use Of The Open-Source Coreboot Within Their Electric Vehicles
Coreboot Seeing Tigerlake + Jasperlake Activity, Experimental Razer Icelake Laptop Support
Coreboot Had An Exciting Decade Thanks To Google's Chromebooks, Efforts Like LinuxBoot
Open-Source Intel TXT Support Published For Coreboot
Coreboot 4.11 Brings Many Intel Improvements, New Support For Supermicro / Lenovo Boards
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program