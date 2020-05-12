Coreboot 4.12 is out today as the latest version of this open-source BIOS / system firmware implementation that saw more than 2,600 commits since the previous release.
Coreboot 4.12 drops 51 motherboards while adding in just 49. Most of the new motherboards are for different Chrome OS devices but there is also new System76 laptop support and additions from the Open Compute Project too.
The platforms/motherboards dropped from Coreboot 4.12 include AMD Family 10 and all Intel FSP 1.0 platforms including Broadwell, Bay Trail, and Rangeley. The old VIA VX900 target has also been dropped. The dropped targets will still be available via a Coreboot 4.11 code branch should anyone be interested but were removed for not being compatible with the Coreboot POSTCAR stage.
More details on all of the changes to find with Coreboot 4.12 via the project's blog.
