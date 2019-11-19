Coreboot 4.11 was released today as the tagged autumn build of Coreboot that is used as an alternative to proprietary BIOS/firmware on motherboards.
Among the changes to find over the past number of months with Coreboot include:
- Code clean-ups to improve the state of the Coreboot code-base.
- Extending Intel's Kabylake and Cannonlake Coreboot drivers.
- AMD Picasso APU support.
- Significant work on the Mediatek 8173 chipset.
- The Verified Boot "VBoot" functionality now works for more (non-Google) systems.
- Initial work on Intel Tiger Lake support.
- New motherboards include many Google (Chromebook) devices, AMD Padmelon reference board, ASUS P5QL-EM, Lenovo R60, Lenovo ThinkPad T410, Lenovo ThinkPad T440P, Lenovo ThinkPad X301, Razer Blade Stealth Kabylake, and the Supermicro X11SSM-F/X11SSH-TF.
- Moving ahead Coreboot will be dropping AMD Torpedo / Family 12h support as it's unmaintained and support for the MIPS architecture is also being dropped over no activity.
More details on Coreboot 4.11 at Coreboot.org.
