Coreboot 4.11 Brings Many Intel Improvements, New Support For Supermicro / Lenovo Boards
19 November 2019
Coreboot 4.11 was released today as the tagged autumn build of Coreboot that is used as an alternative to proprietary BIOS/firmware on motherboards.

Among the changes to find over the past number of months with Coreboot include:

- Code clean-ups to improve the state of the Coreboot code-base.

- Extending Intel's Kabylake and Cannonlake Coreboot drivers.

- AMD Picasso APU support.

- Significant work on the Mediatek 8173 chipset.

- The Verified Boot "VBoot" functionality now works for more (non-Google) systems.

- Initial work on Intel Tiger Lake support.

- New motherboards include many Google (Chromebook) devices, AMD Padmelon reference board, ASUS P5QL-EM, Lenovo R60, Lenovo ThinkPad T410, Lenovo ThinkPad T440P, Lenovo ThinkPad X301, Razer Blade Stealth Kabylake, and the Supermicro X11SSM-F/X11SSH-TF.

- Moving ahead Coreboot will be dropping AMD Torpedo / Family 12h support as it's unmaintained and support for the MIPS architecture is also being dropped over no activity.

More details on Coreboot 4.11 at Coreboot.org.
