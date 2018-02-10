Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 February 2018 at 11:29 AM EST. 8 Comments
With more than one hundred different benchmarks, here are some fresh tests of the Core i9 7980XE and Ryzen Threadripper 1950X boxes when running on the Linux 4.15.2 stable kernel atop a daily snapshot of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

For those curious about how the CPU performance is on Linux 4.15 following the Spectre and Meltdown mitigation work, in the days ahead will be a larger CPU comparison using the latest kernel release. For those wondering about the Linux 4.15 + Ubuntu 18.04 performance for high-end desktop platforms, I ran a larger comparison of tests just on the Core i9 7980XE and Threadripper 1950X systems.

Both boxes were using 4 x 4GB DDR4-3600 memory, NVMe SSD storage (different models, but these tests were pretty much isolated anyways to just being CPU tests), and running on Ubuntu 18.04 x86_64 with the Linux 4.15.2 kernel, the latest stable point release as of testing.

As you can see from this massive selection of Linux CPU benchmarks, the Threadripper 1950X and Core i9 7980XE do trade blows in a number of benchmarks. For a closer look at this massive selection of open-source Linux benchmarks, see this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Of course keep in mind the price difference between these CPUs (the i9-7980XE being more expensive), but these weekend benchmarks are mostly being put out for reference purposes while more analysis is coming to our larger CPU comparison with a more concise set of benchmarks. Enjoy.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

