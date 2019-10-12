Codeplay Launches Open-Source 'SYCL Academy' To Learn This Increasingly Popular Standard
While SYCL has been around for five years as a Khronos standard providing a single-source C++ programming model for exploiting OpenCL, it has yet to reach its prime but demand for it is picking up with Intel working to upstream their SYCL back-end in LLVM, SYCL becoming part of their programming model with oneAPI and Xe Graphics, and other vendors also jumping on the SYCL bandwagon. Codeplay has now provided an open-source SYCL learning code for those interested in this higher-level alternative to straight OpenCL programming.

Codeplay's SYCL Academy is open-source learning material for this Khronos standard. The academy provides an introduction to SYCL, launching kernels, data management within SYCL's memory model, and more.

Those interested in this free resource for SYCL programming can learn more via Codeplay's announcement.

Meanwhile the Khronos OpenCL Working Group has updated their OpenCL-Docs repository with a draft of the C++ for OpenCL documentation and OpenCL C Language Extensions documentation. Hit that up on GitHub.
