CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 January 2021 at 10:19 AM EST. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Following the surprise announcement last month that CentOS 8 will be discontinued at EOY2021 with CentOS Stream to be the new upstream for RHEL, several different organizations and developers have announced their intentions to create new community-oriented, open-source rebuilds of Red Hat Enterprise Linux that will be free. One of the promising announcements so far has been from CloudLinux and today they have announced it as AlmaLinux.

CloudLinux, which provides a CentOS-based Linux distribution catering to shared hosting providers, announced in December they would be working on their own replacement to CentOS. They said this drop-in CentOS alternative would be supported by them with $1 million USD annually for development.

Originally they called the effort "Project Lenix" while now their new CentOS replacement will be called AlmaLinux. The AlmaLinux distribution continues aiming as a 1:1 compatibility fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and to offer a clean migration path from CentOS 8 to AlmaLinux.


CloudLinux claims they intend to support AlmaLinux at least through 2029 for its RHEL8-based distribution. They intend for the initial AlmaLinux release to happen in Q1.

The basic details on their plans until actually releasing the distribution can be found via AlmaLinux.org and the CloudLinux blog.

Another promising effort started out of last month's announcement is RockyLinux.org as a community-driven effort. Like AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux has yet to ship a release either. Some are also considering the likes of Oracle Linux as another RHEL-compatible free enterprise Linux distribution option.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint 20.1 Released With Web Apps, IPTV Player, Cinnamon 4.8 Integrated
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC Released With Linux 5.10, Completed AArch64 Port
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Haiku OS Gearing Up For 2021 With Improving ARM Port, Other Hardware Improvements
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Changing One "If" To "While" Caused An Unexpected Shift In A Kernel Benchmark This Week
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug