Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 17 Released With Continued ARM64 Work, Improved SGX
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 July 2021 at 03:15 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The Intel-led open-source Cloud Hypervisor project on Thursday issued its v17.0 release with more big improvements to this Rust-based VMM for running modern cloud workloads.

Cloud Hypervisor continues serving as a modern virtual machine monitor (VMM) written in Rust that makes use of KVM on Linux and MSHV on Windows. The Windows support has continued maturing nicely on top of the original Linux focus for this open-source, 64-bit minded VMM. Similarly, the 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) support has also been coming together with contributions from Arm and other stakeholders as their only other supported architecture besides x86_64.

With Cloud Hypervisor 17.0, there is now ARM64 NUMA support using ACPI, support on ARM64 virtual machines for running with more than 16 vCPUs, SECCOMP support for the Microsoft MSHV hypervisor back-end, improved support for Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX), support for handling inflight tracking of I/O requests via vhost-user, and a number of bug fixes. The improved Intel SGX support in the Cloud Hypervisor matches the latest upstream Linux kernel support around it.

Downloads and more details on the Cloud-Hypervisor 17.0 release are available from GitHub.
3 Comments
