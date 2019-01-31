Clear Linux Outlines How You Can Build Your Own Linux Distro In 10 Minutes

While Intel's Clear Linux is known to the most of you for its speed, it's also a distribution that is very easy to build off of for specific use-cases should you want your own pre-configured Linux OS.
Clear Linux tweeted out this week that with their mixer software you can build your own Clear Linux distribution in "less than 10 minutes" using its mixing software. Spinning your own Clear Linux distribution is done using their Mixer tool that is built around their package management concept of bundles with swupd.
Their guide on how to build a Clear Linux based distribution can be found via this ClearLinux.org tutorial should you be interested in exploring your own internal Linux distribution or just a weekend learning project.
As for the 10 minutes or less, it may be possible if you are quite ready to go from the start and experienced with their bundles. I have used their building custom Docker containers guide in building the phoronix/pts Docker benchmarking container and indeed can be done in just a few minutes with fast enough hardware. With their detailed documentation, they really leave no barriers to spinning your own custom distribution and is very easy to do unlike some of the other distributions with less clear instructions or more wrangling up of your own build scripts.
