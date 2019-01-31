Clear Linux Outlines How You Can Build Your Own Linux Distro In 10 Minutes
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 31 January 2019 at 06:18 AM EST. 1 Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
While Intel's Clear Linux is known to the most of you for its speed, it's also a distribution that is very easy to build off of for specific use-cases should you want your own pre-configured Linux OS.

Clear Linux tweeted out this week that with their mixer software you can build your own Clear Linux distribution in "less than 10 minutes" using its mixing software. Spinning your own Clear Linux distribution is done using their Mixer tool that is built around their package management concept of bundles with swupd.

Their guide on how to build a Clear Linux based distribution can be found via this ClearLinux.org tutorial should you be interested in exploring your own internal Linux distribution or just a weekend learning project.

As for the 10 minutes or less, it may be possible if you are quite ready to go from the start and experienced with their bundles. I have used their building custom Docker containers guide in building the phoronix/pts Docker benchmarking container and indeed can be done in just a few minutes with fast enough hardware. With their detailed documentation, they really leave no barriers to spinning your own custom distribution and is very easy to do unlike some of the other distributions with less clear instructions or more wrangling up of your own build scripts.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Clear Linux News
Linux Steam Integration 0.7.3 Released With Annoyance Fixes
Clear Linux Exploring "libSuperX11" As Newest Optimization Effort
Intel's Clear Linux Ups Their Desktop Offering, Rolling Out New Installer
Clear Linux Making Progress With Encrypted Installations
Clear Linux Developers Weigh Supporting Snaps
Intel To Develop Safety-Critical Linux OS Distribution
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons