Experimenting With Fedora Atomic Workstation, But Still Rough Around The Edges

Fedora Atomic Workstation is beginning to come together for allowing the core operating system to update atomically as a whole while the desktop applications are expected to be Flatpaks.
Red Hat / GNOME developer Matthias Clasen recently switched over one of his systems to Fedora Atomic Workstation. It's working but the process still isn't trivial and there are certainly rough edges to get going and actually make it a productive system.
Fedora Atomic Workstation uses RPM-OSTree for the core OS to handle fully atomic upgrades, desktop applications are expected to be Flatpaks but you can sneak in some RPMs with DNF, and the design encourages the use of containers. It's an interesting concept and will be fun to see when it's solid and robust. Those wanting to learn more about Fedora Atomic Workstation can see this Wiki page.
Previously Clasen relied upon Fedora Atomic Workstation in VMs while now he shifted one his bare metal systems over. He was able to get the system working after several steps that he has outlined on his blog if you are interested in possibly trying Fedora Atomic Workstation this weekend.
