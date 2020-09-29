Intel Has Been Working On OpenCL C 3.0 Support For Clang
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 September 2020 at 05:26 PM EDT.
Intel's compiler experts in Moscow have been working on OpenCL C 3.0 support for the LLVM Clang compiler front-end.

OpenCL 3.0 allows much greater flexibility in making OpenCL 2.x era features optional. With this on the compiler-side it's not very invasive when already supporting OpenCL 2.x functionality but a matter in part of just making very features optional.

Intel has already been making use of this OpenCL C 3.0 support within their own Clang downstream tree while Anton Zabaznov is pursuing the LLVM upstreaming process.

This patch is the initial upstreaming for OpenCL 3.0 in LLVM and currently awaiting review. More details on Intel's OpenCL C 3.0 upstreaming process for Clang via this mailing list post.

On the Intel OpenCL driver side, their open-source Compute-Runtime stack for Linux has been offering OpenCL 3.0 production support for Tiger Lake / Xe Graphics (Xen 12) while prior generations are at OpenCL 2.1. Once OpenCL 3.0 has been ratified by The Khronos Group, I'm told that Intel will be exposing OpenCL 3.0 for previous generations of Intel graphics.
