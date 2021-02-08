Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 8 February 2021 at 02:12 PM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
At last month's Linux.Conf.Au virtual conference was a presentation by Google engineer Nick Desaulniers on the current state of building the Linux kernel with LLVM Clang as an alternative to GCC.

Over the past year the "ClangBuiltLinux" effort has continued maturing with more Linux kernel code issues resolved to improve the portability across compilers. The industry interest has been around using Clang to build the Linux kernel for reasons including ensuring better code portability / testing, making use of various LLVM/Clang functionality not offered currently by GCC, some vendors using Clang as their preferred code compiler for licensing or other reasons, and in the case of Google they have already been using Clang to build their Linux kernel for a while and have been working to upstream more of the support.

As covered in other Phoronix articles, there has also been patchwork underway in supporting link-time optimizations (LTO) and profile guided optimizations (PGO) with Clang when building the Linux kernel. Other compiler features continue to be explored as well.

Some of the items that are set to be explored this year include more work on optimizing the Clang-built Linux build times, supporting more CPU architectures, and exploring other optimizations like using the Propeller optimizations. Using Clang to compile the Linux kernel may also become more important if/when the Linux kernel begins allowing optional Rust code within the tree.

See more details on building the Linux kernel with Clang via Nick Desaulniers' LCA2021 video embedded below and by visiting the GitHub project site for the effort.

Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM 12.0-RC1 Available For Testing This Latest Open-Source Compiler
LLVM 12 Ends Feature Work With Better C++20 Support To Intel Sapphire Rapids + AMD Zen 3
Following LTO, Linux Kernel Patches Updated For PGO To Yield Faster Performance
LLVM 11.0.1 Tagged As The Latest Stable Bits For This Open-Source Compiler
LLVM Adds Initial Support For PowerPC LE
AMD Zen 3 Support Published For The LLVM Clang Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Released With New HWE Stack For Better Hardware/Graphics
Microsoft Makes The Extensible Storage Engine Open-Source