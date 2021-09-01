Chrome 94 Released With WebGPU For Testing, WebCodecs API Now Official
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 21 September 2021 at 02:48 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GOOGLE --
Chrome 94 is available today as another exciting update for Google's web browser.

Personally exciting me the most with Chrome 94 is WebGPU now as an origin trial for testing as the next-gen web graphics API alternative to WebGL. WebGPU allows for mapping to Vulkan, Direct3D, or Metal depending upon the platform. WebGPU is designed for today's modern graphics needs in the web.

Chrome 94 is also exciting for WebCodecs API for being promoted now past its prior origin trial. WebCodecs is the low-level codec API around audio/video encoding and decoding along with raw video frame handling and more. WebCodecs API handling is intended to be more efficient than JavaScript or WebAssembly codec implementations.

Chrome 94 also formalizes its canvas color management, implements the display-capture feature policy from the Screen Capture specification, adds an Idle Detection API for being able to find out if the user is not interacting with the system, and another new interface is the JavaScript Self-Profiling API.


More details on the Chrome 94 changes via ChromeStatus.com and the Chrome release blog.
5 Comments
Related News
Chrome 93 Released With WebOTP Cross-Device Support, CSS Module Scripts
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Chrome 94 Beta Released With WebCodecs API Promoted, WebGPU Origin Trial
Google Calls On Companies To Devote More Engineers To Upstream Linux, Toolchains
Chrome 93 Beta Brings Multi-Screen Window Placement API, CSD-Like Overlay Option
Chrome 92 Released With crypto.randomUUID, Security Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa