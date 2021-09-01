Chrome 94 Released With WebGPU For Testing, WebCodecs API Now Official

Chrome 94 is available today as another exciting update for Google's web browser.
Personally exciting me the most with Chrome 94 is WebGPU now as an origin trial for testing as the next-gen web graphics API alternative to WebGL. WebGPU allows for mapping to Vulkan, Direct3D, or Metal depending upon the platform. WebGPU is designed for today's modern graphics needs in the web.
Chrome 94 is also exciting for WebCodecs API for being promoted now past its prior origin trial. WebCodecs is the low-level codec API around audio/video encoding and decoding along with raw video frame handling and more. WebCodecs API handling is intended to be more efficient than JavaScript or WebAssembly codec implementations.
Chrome 94 also formalizes its canvas color management, implements the display-capture feature policy from the Screen Capture specification, adds an Idle Detection API for being able to find out if the user is not interacting with the system, and another new interface is the JavaScript Self-Profiling API.
More details on the Chrome 94 changes via ChromeStatus.com and the Chrome release blog.
