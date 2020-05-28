Chrome 84 Beta Brings Better Web Animations API, Experimental WebAssembly SIMD

Following the recent Chrome 83 release, Chrome 84 has now been promoted to beta.
The Chrome 84 Beta is bringing Web OTP API (SMS Receiver API) support on Android, significant improvements to its Web Animations API implementation, WebAssembly SIMD support with a 128-bit value type is now available via the Origin trials (experimental functionality) along with a Cookie Store API, Idle Detection API, and other trial features.
Chrome 84 is also the release where it will upgrade mixed image content to HTTPS (otherwise fail to load), blocking insecure downloads from HTTPS contexts, version 8.4 of the V8 JavaScript engine, and removes TLS 1.0/1.1 support from the browser.
More details on today's Chrome 84 beta via the Chromium Blog.
