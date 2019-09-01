Chrome 78 Hits Beta With Native File System API, Much Faster WebSockets
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 21 September 2019 at 02:01 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google on Friday released the Chrome 78 web-browser beta following last week's release of Chrome 77.

Chrome 78 Beta is coming with a new Houdini API or more formally known as the CSS Properties and Values API Level 1, which lets developers register variables as fully custom CSS properties and can better handle animations and other use-cases.

Another new API and likely to receive some heat is the Native File System API that allows web app developers to interact with files stored on a local device. The examples supplied are for implementing programming IDEs, photo / video editors, text editors, and others that may want to read/save changes directly to files/folders on-disk from the web browser.

Some of the other work for the Chrome 78 Beta includes opacity improvements, faster WebSockets (up to 7.5x faster on Linux!), an SMS Receiver API, WebHID support, and other alterations. More details on the Chrome 78 Beta via Chromium.org.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google's FS-VERITY File Authentication Called For Inclusion In Linux 5.4 Kernel
Chrome 77 Released With Serial API, WebVR 1.1 & Any Element Can Provide Form Data
Google Moves Ahead With Contributing The MLIR Machine Learning IR To LLVM
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Google Does A Good Job Sticking Close To Upstream For Their Linux Kernels On Chromebooks
Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default