Google engineers are ending out their work week by issuing the beta of Chrome 74.The Chrome 74 Beta features the CSS "prefers-reduced-motion" media query for honoring accessibility settings for those that may want to reduce/eliminate animations or other motions. Also on the developer side is ECMAScript private class fields, a JavaScript API for feature policy, CSS transition events, WebRTC additions, and other changes.More details on today's Chrome 74 Beta via the Chromium blog ChromeStatus.com also points out some other developer additions of new KV (key value) storage, a shape detection API, TextEncoder's encodeInto(), import maps, and not allowing pop-ups during page unload events.