Chrome 70 Now Officially Available With AV1 Video Decode, Opus In MP4 & Much More
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 16 October 2018 at 08:52 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Google's Chrome/Chromium 70 web-browser made it out today for Linux users as well as all other key supported platforms.

Chrome 70 is notable for shipping with preliminary AV1 video decoding support granted rather limited and only CPU-based decoding at this stage after the AV1 video decode support was dropped from Chrome 69.

Chrome 70 also has many other changes including full TLS 1.3 support, Priority Hints support, WebUSB support in dedicated worker threads, Vulkan rendering preparations, Opus audio support within MP4 when relying upon Media Source Extensions, Public Key Credentials support within the credential management API, shadow DOM work, and various other improvements.


Some of the other Chrome 70 web-browser work is outlined at developers.google.com and chromestatus.com.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Still Doesn't Trust Linux GPU Drivers Enough To Enable Chrome Video Acceleration
Google Open-Sources "GraphicsFuzz" For Helping To Spot GPU Driver Bugs
Chrome 70 In Beta With TLS 1.3, Opus Support In MP4 & AV1 Decode
Chrome 70 Retrying For AV1 Decoding, Full Support For TLS 1.3 & Priority Hints
Google Announces The Tink Crypto Library
Chrome 69 Brings UI Refinement, Initial AV1 Decoder, Picture-In-Picture API
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"