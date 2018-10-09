Chrome 70 Now Officially Available With AV1 Video Decode, Opus In MP4 & Much More

Google's Chrome/Chromium 70 web-browser made it out today for Linux users as well as all other key supported platforms.
Chrome 70 is notable for shipping with preliminary AV1 video decoding support granted rather limited and only CPU-based decoding at this stage after the AV1 video decode support was dropped from Chrome 69.
Chrome 70 also has many other changes including full TLS 1.3 support, Priority Hints support, WebUSB support in dedicated worker threads, Vulkan rendering preparations, Opus audio support within MP4 when relying upon Media Source Extensions, Public Key Credentials support within the credential management API, shadow DOM work, and various other improvements.
Some of the other Chrome 70 web-browser work is outlined at developers.google.com and chromestatus.com.
