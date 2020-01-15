CentOS-8 1911 Released As Rebuild Off Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1
CentOS 8 1911 has been released today as the community rebuild rebased to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 that debuted back in November.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 brought official support for kernel live-patching, various container focused updates, new Enterprise Linux System Roles, hybrid cloud improvements, and other security improvements and package updates.

More details on CentOS 8 1911 can be found via the release notes but as is standard it basically comes down to being a community rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1.

Downloads available at CentOS.org. Some fresh benchmarks of the updated CentOS 8 and the new rolling-release CentOS Stream coming soon.
