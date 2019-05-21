The Better Logitech Wireless Device Support In The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 May 2019 at 08:07 AM EDT.
Of the many new features in Linux 5.2 there are various Logitech mouse and keyboard support improvements particularly for the wireless devices.

Red Hat's Hans de Goede who was involved in this latest Logitech support improvement work for the Linux 5.2 kernel has now blogged to share additional background information on the effort.

Beginning with Linux 5.2, the kernel looks to identify the Logitech devices behind the 27MHz and non-unifying 2.4GHz wireless receivers. This enables battery monitoring support and per-device quirks, which wasn't possible until being able to identify the devices off the receiver.

Those wanting to learn more about this work can stop by Hans de Goede's blog.
