Team Silverblue Succeeds Fedora Atomic Workstation, Aims To Be In Great Shape By F30
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 2 May 2018 at 10:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RED HAT --
Red Hat's Matthias Clasen has announced to the Fedora Council members that the Fedora Atomic Workstation is now known as "Team Silverblue", while the name is a bit awkward and abstract, they do have plans for making Silverblue into great shape for the Fedora 29 and 30 cycles.

Clasen with the Fedora Atomic Workstation special interest group have penned a whitepaper outlining "Team Silverblue" with their goals for F29/F30 and what this effort is all about.
Team Silverblue is an initiative around an overarching developer desktop story, starting with what was previously known as Fedora Atomic Workstation. The descriptive name for this product is ​image-mode container-based Fedora Workstation based on rpm-ostree, which is clear but terrible for branding. Therefore, we call it Team Silverblue.

The long-term goal for this effort is to transform Fedora Workstation into an image-based system where applications are separate from the OS and updates are atomic. Red Hat engineers have built most of the pieces for this new desktop over the last few years: OSTree, flatpak, flathub, rpm-ostree, gnome-software. Endless has already gotten there with Endless OS and delivers what we are envisioning.
Fedora Atomic Workstation has been in the works for a while and recently has got into great shape now where the involved Red Hat developers are ready to push it forward.


For Fedora 29 the developers hope to get to feature parity with the traditional Fedora Workstation spin and make it ready for general audience usage. But by Fedora 30 next year is when they are hoping for polished desktop-container integration and where this atomic version will be the preferred Fedora Workstation offering over the traditional RPM-focused image.

The Team Silverblue whitepaper is available here (PDF).
2 Comments

