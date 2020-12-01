Google Opens Up "Atheris" To Automatically Find Bugs In Python Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 December 2020 at 12:16 PM EST. Add A Comment
Google today is announcing the open-sourcing of Atheris, a Python fuzzer they developed internally for automatically finding bugs within Python code and native extensions.

Atheris is focused on differential fuzzing for cases where multiple libraries are available to provide the same functionality but in many cases could present subtle differences.

Atheris supports fuzzing native Python extensions by using LLVM Clang's libFuzzer code. Atheris supports fuzzing both Python 2.7 and Python 3 code. Google is also adding Atheris to their OSS-Fuzz service.

More details on Atheris for fuzzing Python code via the Google Open-Source Blog. Atheris is open-source under an Apache 2.0 license on GitHub.
