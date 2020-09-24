Arm Begins Bringing Up Neoverse N2 Support In The GNU Toolchain

It was just a few days ago that Arm outlined the Neoverse N2 "Perseus" design as a follow-on to the Neoverse N1 and coming concurrently to the next-generation Cortex-A. Now the company has already jumped on beginning their open-source/Linux enablement work around the Neoverse N2.
There haven't been any Neoverse N2 additions yet to LLVM/Clang or GCC as the most interesting aspects where it would reveal any new instruction set extensions / capabilities not yet formally announced by Arm (there also isn't any patches out under review on that front either), but a patch out this morning adds Neoverse N2 support to the GNU Assembler (Gas).
The patch denotes the Arm Neoverse N2 as ARMv8.5-A with FP16, BF16, and I8MM. That at least though would discount the rumors that the Neoverse N2 is potentially an ARMv9 design.
I'm on the lookout as usual for any other additions hitting the likes of GCC and LLVM.
Add A Comment