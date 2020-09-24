Arm Begins Bringing Up Neoverse N2 Support In The GNU Toolchain
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 24 September 2020 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
It was just a few days ago that Arm outlined the Neoverse N2 "Perseus" design as a follow-on to the Neoverse N1 and coming concurrently to the next-generation Cortex-A. Now the company has already jumped on beginning their open-source/Linux enablement work around the Neoverse N2.

There haven't been any Neoverse N2 additions yet to LLVM/Clang or GCC as the most interesting aspects where it would reveal any new instruction set extensions / capabilities not yet formally announced by Arm (there also isn't any patches out under review on that front either), but a patch out this morning adds Neoverse N2 support to the GNU Assembler (Gas).

The patch denotes the Arm Neoverse N2 as ARMv8.5-A with FP16, BF16, and I8MM. That at least though would discount the rumors that the Neoverse N2 is potentially an ARMv9 design.

I'm on the lookout as usual for any other additions hitting the likes of GCC and LLVM.
Add A Comment
Related News
Panfrost With Linux 5.10 To Support Mali GPU On Amlogic G12B SoCs
NVIDIA Reportedly Near Deal To Buy Arm For $40+ Billion Dollars
Linux 5.10 To Bring Rework To Raspberry Pi 4 USB Firmware Initialization
Linux 5.9 Adds Intel "Keem Bay" Support, 8 Snapdragon Smartphones, AMD EthanolX BMC, Old Tegra Tablets
Arm Backporting SLS Vulnerability Mitigation To Existing GCC Releases
Linux 5.9 Set To Bring ARMv8 TTL Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source