Linux Kernel Getting Better Support For The Apple Magic Keyboards

The Magic Keyboard that was introduced by Apple in 2015 is seeing improved Linux support with a new kernel patch that's pending.
The Apple Magic Keyboard has worked with Linux already when using the USB-based connection, but not Bluetooth (though some have managed workarounds). Additionally, the Apple Magic Keyboard having the numeric keypad hasn't worked with either USB or Bluetooth.
Both of those Apple Magic Keyboard limitations are now overcome in the kernel with a small patch written by Google's Sean O'Brien. While the keyboards have been on the market for a while, surprisingly this Bluetooth support and Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keyboard addition have mostly come down to adding new IDs and quirks to the kernel.
The expanded Apple Magic Keyboard support can be found via this patch.
