The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 15 December 2021 at 07:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
APPLE --
The Asahi Linux project has published their October and November status update to provide an overview of where the Apple Silicon / Apple M1 open-source support is now at as we approach the end of 2021.

Linux 5.17 brings more Apple M1 drivers but the state of affairs isn't yet ready for end-users. There has been a lot accomplished in recent months but among the work still to be tackled are CPU frequency scaling, system sleep and CPU deep sleep support, cleaning up their work-in-progress NVMe storage patches, rewriting their early WiFi driver patches, and getting GPU acceleration working. There have also been various firmware struggles to workaround.

But in any case they have been making good progress not only for the original M1 but also the recent M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs. With Linux 5.16 and 5.17 a lot has been upstreamed while 2022 is looking hopeful for getting more of the big items completed to make for a usable, day-to-day Linux system on the Apple M1 hardware.


The Asahi Linux project's current overview of the support state for different components of the Apple M1 SoC.


See the progress report for the current state of Asahi Linux for Apple M1 support on Linux.
Add A Comment
Related News
More Apple Silicon M1 Bring-Up On The Way For Linux 5.17
Linux Can Boot On Apple's M1 Pro But More Work Remains
Apple Silicon GPIO Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16
Linux 5.16 To Support The 2021 Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple Silicon PCIe Driver Queued For Linux 5.16
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms