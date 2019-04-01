Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 May 2019 at 01:24 PM EDT. 51 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Arch-based Antergos Linux distribution that aimed to make Arch Linux more accessible to the Linux desktop masses is closing up shop.

Antergos hasn't seen much activity in recent months with their core developers not having enough free time to devote to the project. As a result, the developers have decided to throw in the towel while Antergos is still functioning in case anyone wants to step up and fork the project.

Existing Antergos users can continue using the distribution with updates coming down from the official Arch repositories. Additionally, an Antergos update will be coming down the package update process to remove the official Antergos repositories and other integration that will no longer be used or relevant moving forward.


While a new Antergos-derived Linux distribution could come about, for those looking towards an easy-to-use Arch-based Linux distribution can check out the likes of Manjaro.

More details on Antergos ending via today's blog post on Antergos.com.
51 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.04 Brings MATE 1.22, More Python 3 Porting
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC Released, Rebases To LLVM Clang 8, Java 12, Linux 5.1
Solaris/Illumos-Based OmniOS Ships New LTS Release With Better Hardware Support
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Punts Python 2 Out Of Its Base OS
Sailfish OS "Hossa" Upgrades From The Old eglibc 2.19, But Still Relying On GCC 4
Haiku Continues Progress With Its New NVMe Driver, BIOS/UEFI Fixes & More
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability
Mozilla, Cloudflare & Others Propose BinaryAST For Faster JavaScript Load Times