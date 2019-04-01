Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits

The Arch-based Antergos Linux distribution that aimed to make Arch Linux more accessible to the Linux desktop masses is closing up shop.Antergos hasn't seen much activity in recent months with their core developers not having enough free time to devote to the project. As a result, the developers have decided to throw in the towel while Antergos is still functioning in case anyone wants to step up and fork the project.Existing Antergos users can continue using the distribution with updates coming down from the official Arch repositories. Additionally, an Antergos update will be coming down the package update process to remove the official Antergos repositories and other integration that will no longer be used or relevant moving forward.

While a new Antergos-derived Linux distribution could come about, for those looking towards an easy-to-use Arch-based Linux distribution can check out the likes of Manjaro.More details on Antergos ending via today's blog post on Antergos.com