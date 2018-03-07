Android P Previews Better Message Notifications, HDR VP9, Multi-Camera API
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 7 March 2018 at 01:46 PM EST. 9 Comments
Google today is making available the first public developer preview release of the forthcoming Android P.

Android P features indoor positioning support via WiFi RTT (Round-Trip Time) display cutout support, improved message notifications, a multi-camera API, HDR VP9 video support, HEIF image compression support, improvements to the job scheduler, auto-fill improvements, Neural Networks API 1.1, and other end-user features. Android P is also working on security improvements, better privacy, ART performance optimizations, optimized Kotlin programming language support, application compatibility improvements, and other enhancements.

The Android P Preview is available today on Android Emulator and on Pixel, Pixel XL Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL devices.

More details via the Android Developers' Blog.
