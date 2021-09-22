Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 22 September 2021 at 02:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Google's Android had been notorious for all of its downstream patches carried by the mobile operating system as well as various vendor/device kernel trees while in recent years more of that code has been upstreamed. Google has also been shifting to the Android Generic Kernel Image (GKI) as the basis for all their product kernels to further reduce the fragmentation. Looking ahead, Google is now talking of an "upstream first" approach for pushing new kernel features into mainline Linux before deploying them on Android.

Google's Todd Kjos talked today during Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC2021) around their Generic Kernel Image initiative. With Android 12 and their Linux 5.10 based GKI image they have further cut down the fragmentation to the extent that it's "nearly eliminated". With the Android 12 GKI, most of the vendor/OEM kernel features have now either been upstreamed into the Linux kernel, isolated to vendor modules/hooks, or merged into the Android Common Kernel.

They are making good progress on the GKI front and also ensuring vendors adapt to the new approach to cut down on the kernel mess. But perhaps most exciting is their outlook for 2023 to 2024 for further reducing technical debt.

They are going to pursue an "upstream first development model for new features" in making sure new code first lands into the mainline Linux kernel rather than aiming straight for lodging within the Android source tree.

Google is also committing to "work towards upstreaming all out-of-tree patches in Android Common Kernels."


If they can pull this off and seriously commit to "upstream first" of new kernel features it will be wonderful, but we'll see how it pans out over the coming years.

More details via the presentation below and the accompanying slide deck.

Add A Comment
Related News
Chrome 94 Released With WebGPU For Testing, WebCodecs API Now Official
Chrome 93 Released With WebOTP Cross-Device Support, CSS Module Scripts
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Chrome 94 Beta Released With WebCodecs API Promoted, WebGPU Origin Trial
Google Calls On Companies To Devote More Engineers To Upstream Linux, Toolchains
Chrome 93 Beta Brings Multi-Screen Window Placement API, CSD-Like Overlay Option
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa