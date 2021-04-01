AlmaLinux 8.4, Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 May 2021 at 08:22 PM EDT.
Following last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, various downstreams are beginning to release their respective updates based against the RHEL 8.4 changes.

Oracle has announced Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 for x86_64 and AArch64. This is Oracle's Linux distribution with the RHEL 8.4 source changes pulled in. Plus Oracle continues to offer their "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" as a newer Linux kernel build alternative to their Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) that tracks just the upstream RHEL kernel changes.

More details on Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 can be found via the Oracle Linux blog.

Separately, at the end of Q1 AlmaLinux saw its release as a 1:1 fork of RHEL and continuing in the spirit of former CentOS releases. AlmaLinux, which is backed by CloudLinux Inc, is now out with its RHEL 8.4 based update.

Via AlmaLinux.org the production-ready AlmaLinux 8.4 release is available for those looking for a no-cost RHEL alternative.
