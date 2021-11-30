Amazon Announces C7g AWS Instances Coming Powered By Graviton3

Amazon Web Services today shared that C7g instances are coming powered by Graviton3, their next-gen in-house AArch64 processors.
Graviton3 is expected to be around 25% more compute performance than Graviton2 while as much as 2x the floating point and crypto performance of the current-generation Graviton2. Graviton3 adds BFloat16 and other new capabilities like pointer authentication for better security. Interestingly, Graviton3 makes use of DDR5 system memory.
At the moment these Graviton3 C7g instances are available to select customers in preview form while general availability will come later.
More of the initial details on Graviton3 can be found via aws.amazon.com.
