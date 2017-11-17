More ARM platform upstreaming has taken place for the Linux 4.15 kernel development cycle among other ARM hardware improvements.
ARM hardware excitements for the Linux 4.15 merge window includes:
- Allwinner R40 support. This R40 platform is using four Cortex-A7 cores with Mali-400 graphics and is mostly geared for IoT/security applications.
- The Broadcom Hurricane 2 is also now supported by the mainline kernel. The Hurricane 2 SoC is used by Ethernet switches and is powered by Cortex-A9 cores.
- SMP support for the Renesas R-Car E2 and Amlogic 8/8b hardware.
- Driver support for the Renesas R-Car V3M (R8A77970).
- A TI sysc interconnect target driver was added for more generically handling the Texas Instruments interconnect target module.
- A NVIDIA Tegra BPMP thermal sensor driver.
- New board support from DeviceTree additions include the CubieBoard6, Khadas VIM2, Vega S96 set top box, NanoPi NEO Plus 2, Banana Pi M2 Ultra, TBS A711 tablet, Ubiquiti UniFi Switch 8, Pistachio, Fairphone 2, Sony Xperia Z2 tablet, ODROID HC1, and others
And various other improvements as outlined via the pull request.
