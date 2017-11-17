Broadcom Hurricane 2 & Allwinner R40 Supported By Linux 4.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 November 2017 at 12:02 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
More ARM platform upstreaming has taken place for the Linux 4.15 kernel development cycle among other ARM hardware improvements.

ARM hardware excitements for the Linux 4.15 merge window includes:

- Allwinner R40 support. This R40 platform is using four Cortex-A7 cores with Mali-400 graphics and is mostly geared for IoT/security applications.

- The Broadcom Hurricane 2 is also now supported by the mainline kernel. The Hurricane 2 SoC is used by Ethernet switches and is powered by Cortex-A9 cores.

- SMP support for the Renesas R-Car E2 and Amlogic 8/8b hardware.

- Driver support for the Renesas R-Car V3M (R8A77970).

- A TI sysc interconnect target driver was added for more generically handling the Texas Instruments interconnect target module.

- A NVIDIA Tegra BPMP thermal sensor driver.

- New board support from DeviceTree additions include the CubieBoard6, Khadas VIM2, Vega S96 set top box, NanoPi NEO Plus 2, Banana Pi M2 Ultra, TBS A711 tablet, Ubiquiti UniFi Switch 8, Pistachio, Fairphone 2, Sony Xperia Z2 tablet, ODROID HC1, and others

And various other improvements as outlined via the pull request.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
New Touchpad & Touchscreen Support, Better Dell Canvas Support In Linux 4.15
Dell Rolling Out More Developer-Focused Systems Preloaded With Ubuntu
RISC-V Hopes To Get In Linux 4.15, OpenRISC Adds SMP Support
AMD EPYC SEV, Intel UMIP & More AVX-512 Support Heading To Linux 4.15
G-Homa WiFi Smart Meter ETH+XMR Mining Power Efficiency
Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Series ARM Server CPUs Officially Launch - Up To 48 Cores
Popular News
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Series ARM Server CPUs Officially Launch - Up To 48 Cores