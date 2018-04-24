AMDVLK Driver Gets Fixed For Rise of the Tomb Raider Using Application Profiles
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 April 2018 at 06:17 AM EDT. 11 Comments
RADEON --
With last week's release of Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux ported by Feral Interactive, when it came to Radeon GPU support for this Vulkan-only Linux game port the Mesa RADV driver was supported while the official AMDVLK driver would lead to GPU hangs. That's now been fixed.

With the latest AMDVLK/XGL source code as of today, the GPU hang issue for Rise of the Tomb Raider should now be resolved.

It's fixed by adding an application/game-specific workaround to the driver. It's checking for Rise of the Tomb Raider and then enabling the on-chip geometry shader support (-disable-gs-onchip=0) for its LLVM Pipeline Compiler.

The workaround can be found here. At least with no more hangs expected, I'll work on delivering some RADV vs. AMDVLK benchmarks for this latest high profile Linux game port.
11 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Stack Gets Updated With More Extensions, Optimizations & Fixes
RADV Vulkan Driver Adds Vega M Support
RADV Driver Lands Support For Vulkan's New Descriptor Indexing Extension
RadeonSI Now Appears To Support "RX Vega M" With Intel Core CPUs
AMDVLK Driver Updated With Latest XGL/PAL Fixes
AMD's GPUOpen Has Opened The Window System Agent Library
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance