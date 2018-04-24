AMDVLK Driver Gets Fixed For Rise of the Tomb Raider Using Application Profiles

With last week's release of Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux ported by Feral Interactive, when it came to Radeon GPU support for this Vulkan-only Linux game port the Mesa RADV driver was supported while the official AMDVLK driver would lead to GPU hangs. That's now been fixed.
With the latest AMDVLK/XGL source code as of today, the GPU hang issue for Rise of the Tomb Raider should now be resolved.
It's fixed by adding an application/game-specific workaround to the driver. It's checking for Rise of the Tomb Raider and then enabling the on-chip geometry shader support (-disable-gs-onchip=0) for its LLVM Pipeline Compiler.
The workaround can be found here. At least with no more hangs expected, I'll work on delivering some RADV vs. AMDVLK benchmarks for this latest high profile Linux game port.
